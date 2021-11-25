WATCH: BTS sets stage on fire with a performance of their single Permission to Dance on James Corden's Show

BTS is giving themselves "Permission to Dance" after receiving their second career Grammy nomination for Pop Duo and Group Performance. The septet played the song live on the talk show's November 24 episode, with presenter and comedian James Corden greeting the ensemble to the stage. They were joined by a floating background with graffitied walls, purple balloons, and flashing lights.

Check out their performance here:

Following their live performance of 'Black Swan' in January 2020, it was their first in-person appearance on the show in over two years. Due to COVID-19, as per NME, BTS' most recent visit on the show included a remote video interview and pre-recorded performances of 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite' taped in Korea. Interestingly, during their presence on the show, Corden also interviewed the group, during which he addressed the abuse he received from BTS fans earlier this year.

As per NME, back in September, the talk show presenter was slammed for calling the group's performance at the UN Summit "pretty unusual" and referring to BTS fans as “15-year-old girls”. However, during the show, James said, “I hope you know this, we absolutely love you and we love the entire ARMY.” Corden also touched on how ARMYS can be a “true force for good”, noting that “they have supported charities that I support at home and they’re amazing”.

However, BTS’ leader RM then assured the talk show host that for the group, the comments were water under the bridge. “It’s alright, we appreciate your apology,” he said. Aside from their presence on the CBS talk show, BTS was one of the main winners of the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) earlier this week, notably winning Artist Of The Year.