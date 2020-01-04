WATCH: BTS shares dance practice of Dionysys from MMA 2019 & ARMY can't stop raving about their dance moves

BTS gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the dance practice of their Dionysys performance from the Melon Music Awards 2019. We can see the Bangtan Boys killing it while ARMY had a meltdown on Twitter.

It's been a brilliant start for the ARMY as BTS is conquering the world and how! 2020 started off on a good note for our Bangtan Boys as they performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, New York. They also got to hang out with Post Malone during the festivities where thousands of people from around the world come together to witness the iconic ball drop. While we have to wait till April 2019 for future BTS plans, in terms of world tours, the K-pop band is still keeping ARMY happy with their Bangtan Bombs.

Recently, a new video was shared, which was a behind-the-scenes look at the dance practice of their Dionysys performance from the Melon Music Awards 2019. We all remember the iconic 37-minute set where the boys tore the dance floor and enthralled the entire fandom. In this video, we see BTS dressed down in casuals practicing the Dionysys set. The transitions were too hot to handle while fans couldn't stop raving about Jin and RM's highly improved dancing skills. Then there's Jimin and J-Hope who continue to steal the show while V, Suga and especially Jungkook really impress us with their dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Check out how ARMY freaked out over the Bangtan Boys killing it with their dance moves below:

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I actually like this dance practice better than the performance. Hearing the music clearly, seeing their clean movements against a white background, their sexy, casual outfits. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/CSZhGfj72m — B-ChimChim (@ForeverPurple23) January 3, 2020

One of the biggest attractions of their dance practice is their outfits, when they dance wearing casual they look even hotter. @BTS_twt — Soo Choi [slow] (@choi_bts2) January 3, 2020

The way they change to seokjin and namjoon for jimin and taehyung is so cool! I- @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0A9jYe2ggE — (@laughkpop) January 3, 2020

not to alarm anyone but namjoon's pants .... the fucking buttons .... his thigh .... please do not touch me pic.twitter.com/jSYzWrx9kh — fawz #WinterFlower (@yoonjo_on) January 3, 2020

JUNGKOOK

Dance practice 2019 MMA pic.twitter.com/DQfBVy3WKQ — (@btspurplecloud) January 4, 2020

Jimin’s amazing body Isolation makes his moves look so clear! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/24asHHxr2J — Soo Choi [slow] (@choi_bts2) January 3, 2020

DIONYSUS Dance Practice (Dance Break)@BTS_twt

via blackxagustdpic.twitter.com/Rat7weyPWU — BTS ARMY INDONESIA 2nd | Slow (@armyindonesiaa2) January 3, 2020

Leave it BTS to even make a normal dance practice feel like a music video!

Even on YouTube, fans are going gaga over the boys. While one fan wrote, "Can I just say that Jin has worked Soo hard and he has improved a lot on dancing.. I am so proud of him. Rm has also worked hard and improved in dancing.. I ma proud of them both," while another wrote, "Omgggggg who else is going crazy over jhope and jungkook' s solo."

