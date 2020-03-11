WATCH: Cardi B is freaking out about Coronavirus outbreak; Says ‘I’m scared; It got me panicking’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Cardi B is freaking out about the Coronavirus outbreak and posted a video on Instagram sharing her feeling about the current situation.

Just like everyone else in the world, Cardi B is also freaking out about the Coronavirus outbreak. The 27-year-old, who keeps sharing posts about trending issues on social media, posted a video about coronavirus on Instagram. She shared her thoughts on the disease and she did not hold back. “Government, let me tell y’all something, I don’t know what the f*** this coronavirus is about, I don’t understand how that s*** was from Wuhan, China…I ain’t gonna front, a b**** is scared. I’m a little scared. S*** got me panicking…a lot of you think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?” she said in the clip.

While she admitted that she did not take the situation seriously initially, she now understands the severity and is scared. “A lot of s*** comes from China. If you’re wondering why your weave or your fashion packages haven’t arrived," yep, that’s coronavirus,” she added in the video. She also asserted that considering how quickly the disease is spreading, he is going to stock up on food. “Ya keep playing I’m SCARED. I’m stocking up on food,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Check out the post here:

According to a report by WHO, globally, more than 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus and over 113,000 cases have been confirmed. About 64,000 people have recovered from the disease around the world, Al Jazeera reported. Italy has recorded the highest single toll from coronavirus in Europe. The outbreak has affected more than 10,000 people in the country and has killed about 631 people. COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in the United States on March 10, CNBC reported. ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus? Harry Potter star SHUTS down claims of contracting Covid 19

