WATCH: Cardi B says 'I felt like a teen' as she GUSHES about meeting Robert Pattinson

Looks like Cardi B is living her teenage dream. In a video shared to Twitter on Friday, the Grammy Award winner, 29, gushed about meeting Robert Pattinson. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" Cardi wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

"Come on. Look at my friend, guys," she said to the camera as she fixed her hair before Pattinson, 35, leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed in excitement as the Twilight star stuck out his tongue. As per PEOPLE, the meeting took place on Thursday at an event honouring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which was held at the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills, which was created by Ai Weiwei. Gabrielle Union, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Jesse Williams, and others were also in attendance.

Interestingly, Cardi's newfound acquaintance with the Lighthouse actor comes at a time when she is living every millennial woman's teenage fantasy, establishing a Twitter friendship with Penn Badgley. A fan started the conversation by posting a flashback video of the 35-year-old You star expressing why he admires those who are adept at social media. "Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship [with social media]," he said in the clip. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," Cardi wrote in a quote tweet before Badgley responded with one of his own, writing: "I-" The pair has since changed their Twitter profile photos to images of each other.

Meanwhile, in other news, Pattinson finished filming The Batman earlier this year, in which he stars opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film will be released in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

