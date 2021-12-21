WATCH: Cast members of Scream celebrate 25th anniversary of movie, pays tribute to late director Wes Craven

SCREAM is preparing to reintroduce the iconic slasher franchise to theatres a decade after Scream 4. While the upcoming sequel teases a whole new Ghostface, Paramount Pictures has just released a new featurette commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Wes Craven classic that started it all back in 1996.

The "For Wes" behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming fifth Scream film featured the cast and crew discussing Craven's unique vision for horror and how his many iconic contributions helped shape cinema in the featurette. As per PEOPLE, Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015 at the age of 76, directed all four Scream films as well as horror classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street. "Wes Craven, you always think of him as the king of horror," Courteney Cox says in the video. "He is an incredible director, but he is also an incredible human."

David Arquette then gets emotional, saying, "I might start crying when we start talking about Wes." Adds Neve Campbell, "He was like a father, in a lot of ways, to all of us." The next Scream is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, with the three original cast members reprising their roles. To connect the past and the future, the touching video uses behind-the-scenes images from the first Scream film's production. Despite the fact that Wes Craven is no longer with us, the upcoming sequel promises to honour his vision by reintroducing many of the elements that made the first Scream such a cultural phenomenon.

The horror franchise SCREAM is set to return on January 14, 2022. Check out the new SCREAM featurette below.

