WATCH: Chris Hemsworth recreates the iconic 'chopsticks scene' from Tom Hanks' film Big with son Sasha

Chris Hemsworth's parenting skills are unmatched! His wife Elsa Pataky and he often post adorable snaps and videos of their kids where they are encouraging them to do something fruitful. For those unversed, Chris and Elsa have three kids, India Rose Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth.

In a recent post, the Thor alum shared a clip where he was recreating an iconic scene with one of his sons. "This is the Hemsworth family version of the chopsticks scene from the movie Big," Chris began as the clip had them making music with the help of a street piano! The duo seemed to be enjoying their time as they created some original tunes. The scene that they tried to recreate had Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia who, too tried to make some music with the help of a piano at a store! They danced and grooved to the piano tunes until they had their own version. Hemsworth and his son had been doing the same thing and they looked adorable.

Chris also revealed how his son was actually doing a good job while he was just moving around! "But instead of that sweet fleet o’ feet duet, my boy plays rhythm while I shred through an overly aggressive solo," the father of three hilariously added.

Some time back, Chris had also shared some stunning photos with his wife Elsa as they enjoyed their European holiday. In one of the videos shared along with the snaps, Elsa was having ice cream in the most adorable way ever, and the Hemsworth brother didn't hesitate to poke fun at her for her dining skills!

