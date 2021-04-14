WATCH: Chris Hemsworth trains with the cutest Thor as he declares son the 'next heavy weight champion'.

While Chris Hemsworth dressed in his workout gear complete with sports shoes, his son took it up a notch higher as he donned a Thor outfit.

Chris Hemsworth has got some competition! The original Thor faced off with the cutest Thor as the actor took to Instagram to share a video that will simply put a smile on your face. Chris Hemsworth is a father to three kids -- a daughter named India and 7 year old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. Now, in a latest video, Chris can be seen sparring or rather training with his son.

While Chris dressed in his workout gear complete with sports shoes, his son took it up a notch higher as he donned a Thor outfit with matching cape. And believe you me, it is probably the cutest Thor you will ever see. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen throwing punches at each other and they swivel to each other's moves.

Sharing the video, Chris captioned the video, "Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe." The comments began flooding in as Channing Tatum wrote, "Yeeeeeeahhh!!!". "The new avenger!" wrote another fan.

One keen fan even pointed out how the video was probably shot on set of a new Marvel film. "Anyone notice the hair...? Thor’s hair....? he’s on set.," commented the fan. Many speculated if the filming was from Thor: Love and Thunder and well they couldn't be wrong since the film is slated for a 2022 release.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

