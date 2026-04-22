Citadel Season 2 Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return For High Stakes Actioner on May 2

Citadel Season 2 has been confirmed with the return of Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden’s Mason Kane alongside Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Orlick in the action project. The streamer has confirmed that the newest season will comprise seven episodes, all of which will be released across 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. A new trailer was released confirming the same.

Citadel Season 2 trailer

The trio of Nadia, Mason, and Bernard is all set to come back to join forces as one after a new threat surfaces and threatens to take down the system behind the chaos and save humanity. While doing so, they are tasked with recruiting new blood in the team and have to rely on each other to back them, coming up with the most skilled options. With the world’s most powerful families pulling the ropes this time around, they have their work cut out for them, as even a global hunt does not make it easy.

Check out the trailer video below:

Citadel Season 2 cast

Apart from the 3 leads, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings are said to be returning, with Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine making their way into the series. More additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

David Weil serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer alongside Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes, who are directors in addition to being executive producers. The show makes a return after 3 years of hiatus, following the debut instalment dropping on April 28, 2023. It has also inspired multiple non-English spin-offs, including an Italian version called Citadel: Diana, and an Indian one called Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Citadel Season 2 heads to Prime Video on May 6, 2026.

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