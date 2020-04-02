Watch: Colin Trevorrow's cancelled Star Wars script gets the animation treatment and fans are loving it

Colin Trevorrow's cancelled Star Wars script, Fate of the Duels, has not got the animation treatment, courtesy of a popular YouTube channel. Check out how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could have looked like instead.

Before J.J. Abrams was brought back to pen the script of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which ended the four-decade-long Skywalker Saga, Colin Trevorrow of Jurrasic World fame was going to write and direct Episode IX. However, after he was finished with the script, with the titled Duel of the Fates, Lucasfilm removed him from the project. Ultimately, The Rise of Skywalker was born and Duel of the Fates, abandoned, until now. Let's face the hard truth - many believed JJ's vision catered way too much to fan service than the actual storyline!

Now Colin's abandoned script has gotten the animated treatment thanks to the popular YouTube channel, Mr Sunday Movies. The 10-minute clip, which also features artwork from Duel of the Fates, we see some vastly different storyline arc with the most obvious one being more screen time for Rose Tico. Fans had gone on an overdrive rant over Kelly Marie Tran's limited screentime, which was literally just a couple of minutes! We also see moments like Rey stealing a Star Destroyers and Hux committing suicide with Mace Windu's purple lightsaber!

Watch Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates animated version below:

Would you have liked to see Duel of the Fates as Episode IX over The Rise of Skywalker instead? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with MTV News, when Oscar Isaac, who we know as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise, was asked how he felt about the negative reaction to Episode IX, the 41-year-old actor quipped, "Yeah, look. Was there some crying in the shower? Yes! Exactly! That's how I do it, you know."

