WATCH: Colton Underwood gets help from his 'honest and blunt' grandma to find love on dating app

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood recently came out as gay and is finding love through a dating app. The first openly gay Bachelor star took to Instagram to confirm that he is looking for his right partner on Tinder and also revealed who has been helping him in this process. Recently, Underwood took to Instagram to share a video of himself along with his grandmother as she helped him swipe left and right to his potential love interests.

The Bachelor alum sharing the video with his "nana" wrote, "nana helps me swipe on tinder. my nana is picky, honest and blunt." The video showed Colton and his grandmother swiping through the user profiles on the dating apps. His nana was seen giving some firm replies of "no" and "he's too old for you" while browsing through the options.

Adding further in the caption about how his grandmother wants what's best for him, Colton wrote, "but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives."

Watch Colton Underwood and his grandmother's cute video Here

Underwood came out publicly as gay in April during an interview with Good Morning America. The Bachelor alum received a lot of supportive messages from his friends as well as other celebrities after the interview aired. Colton has also been signed on for a documentary series by Netflix which will chronicle his journey of coming out and it was recently confirmed by Underwood that it will premiere in the next half of 2021.

