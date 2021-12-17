WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez ANNOUNCE gender of their unborn twins with sweet family video

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United star, turned to social media on Thursday to reveal the gender of the twins he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting. The duo announced the news most sweetly as they shared a family video of their older children, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

Check out the video here:

In the video, we can see their kids holding onto two black balloons, and on the count of three they popped them. Pink confetti flew to the floor from one, while blue confetti spilled out of the other balloon, signalling that the couple are expecting a boy and a girl. The kids all appeared excited by the news, and we can not say we blame them, because the video was surely a joy to watch! However, the footballer captioned the clip: "Where life begins and love never ends #blessed," adding six heart emojis.

The 36-year-old soccer star declared back in October they were expecting twins holding an ultrasound image as Rodríguez laid close by. He captioned the post, "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you." The newest boy and girl will be Ronaldo's fifth and sixth kids. He and Rodríguez share Alana, while Ronaldo is also dad to twins, Eva and Mateo, as well as Ronaldo Jr.



Interestingly, as per India Today, Ronaldo claimed in 2017 that he desired seven children, while Rodriguez stated last year: "My desire to be a mother is greater than anything else. I wish to have more children in the future." However, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016, when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid where she worked as a shop assistant. At the time, Portugal's captain was playing for Real Madrid.

ALSO READ:Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is 'expecting twins': Our hearts are full of love