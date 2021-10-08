WATCH: David Beckham can't stop smiling as he listens to his ICONIC free kick commentary

David Beckham couldn't help but smile in a new Instagram video in which the former England captain listened to the commentary of his famous free-kick against Greece. On the 20th anniversary of the strike that propelled England to the 2002 World Cup Finals in Japan/South Korea, the video shows Beckham responding to Alan Green's radio commentary.

Check out his post here:

The ex-Manchester United player perched on the edge of his couch, listening to Alan Green's radio commentary. Beckham seemed emotional as he smiled and listened to the anxious minute before his free-kick found the back of the goal. He captioned the video, "Twenty years ago today and my first time listening to this commentary... To represent my country, to Captain my country, to score a goal for the fans, and to do it all at Old Trafford."

However, Alan Green's BBC radio commentary provides a wonderful image of the subsequent craziness in the aftermath of the goal as he says, "Captain Beckham waits... Beckham comes forward, right-footed, up over the wall and in! David Beckham has done it," to which the 46-year-old shakes his head, almost in disbelief. Beckham then offers the camera a knowing look and a casual shrug of his shoulders. Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Beckham, who said that seeing the set-piece still gives him chills, delivered the beautiful free-kick from 25 yards out to save England in the 93rd minute and send them to Japan and South Korea a year later.

Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, this goal was about more than simply World Cup qualifying; it was also about redemption for Beckham, and it sealed his legendary position for his nation.

