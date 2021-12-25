WATCH: David Beckham gets into Christmas spirit as he dons Santa hat and roasts chestnuts

As the celebs prepared for Christmas Day on Friday, Victoria Beckham uploaded a beautiful video of her husband David toasting chestnuts in front of an open fire. The fashion designer, 47, and the footballer, 46, were getting into the Christmas Eve mood, with David donning a Santa hat and cooking up some seasonal delicacies by the fire.

Victoria captioned the post, clearly amused by David's zealous nut roasting: "Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!?' as the sports star belted out the hit The Christmas Song. Victoria was heard giggling at his 'vocal,' and David responded with a cheeky remark, "Oh I'm sorry, Adele!!" Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, across the ocean, their 22-year-old son Brooklyn was getting into the holiday mood by singing the iconic ballad Driving Home For Christmas while driving.

However, Victoria's post comes after David showed off his Christmas spirit by donning a Santa hat in one of two new Instagram photos posted on Friday. He revealed it was 'Very Christmassy over here!' as he sipped on a cup of coffee while wearing his festive attire in the Christmas Eve photo.

Meanwhile, Victoria also shared adorable photos of David and their daughter Harper on Instagram on Thursday, giving followers a glimpse into her family's Christmas preparations. The father-daughter combo seemed to be smiling from ear to ear as he piggybacked her as they walked to a cosy tavern. David, clad in a flat hat and fleece, cuddled close to the family dog Fig, who Victoria quipped "couldn't wait" for the big day in a second shot.

