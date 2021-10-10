WATCH: Dua Lipa puts on her dancing shoes with Bella Hadid as she wishes the latter on her birthday

Dua Lipa is helping Bella Hadid dance the night away for her 25th birthday. The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, posted a video on Saturday of herself and the birthday girl dancing to "Pine & Ginger '' by Amindi, Tessellated & Valleyz at an intimate party. "Birthday girl dancin queen gorgey inside out," Lipa captioned the video on Instagram.

She also posted a throwback snapshot of the two in a beautiful countryside, wearing some quirky styles, from when they celebrated Lipa's birthday in August. They celebrated the event at the time with Bella's sister Gigi Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid, whom Lipa has been seeing since June 2019. "Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman @bellahadid you are so loved!! Grateful for you sis. Rainbows for u always xx," Lipa wrote with the photo.

Check out her Instagram stories here:

However, Bella began her birthday with a Mediterranean family feast, which she documented on Instagram Story with a picture of the table and a video of someone preparing falafel. Lipa also gave her an arrangement of colorful mylar balloons. "Happy birthday Baby Bells! I love you XXX Dua," Lipa wrote in a note with the balloons, of which Bella posted a video, writing, "Thank you my sweet pie."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Hadid, the model's father, also wished his daughter a happy birthday with a beautiful red carpet picture. "Happy birthday my beautiful daughter," he wrote in the caption. "You make me proud every day .. I can simply say that." Interestingly, recently, Bella celebrated her niece Khai's first birthday last month, after the birth of her first child in September 2020 by Gigi, 26, and Zayn Malik, 28. They celebrated with Mohamed, 72, and Yolanda Hadid, 57, with bubbles, balloons, and a princess play set.

