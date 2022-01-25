WATCH: Dwayne Johnson's daughter Jasmine leaves internet in awe as she pranks her dad in a heartwarming video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a touching video of his daughter pranking him. Over the last two decades, the wrestler-turned-actor has become one of Hollywood's most successful actors. Last year, he made his film debuts in both Disney's Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, and he has more movies coming out this year.

Check out his video here:

Much of The Rock's public persona revolves around his interactions with his young children, which he chronicles on social media. In fact, the actor just shared a new video of one of his children pranking him by putting peanut butter in his face. However, it's unknown how much Johnson knew about his daughter's peanut butter prank before the cameras started rolling, but it's evident that he enjoys spending his little leisure time with his family.

In recent years, he has made a practice of writing about his children and their deep relationship, indicating that he wants to make time for fatherhood in his tremendously busy schedule, even if it means having peanut butter all over his face. Of course, as a man known for his excellent workouts and muscles, the peanut butter feast may be considered a cheat day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Red Notice, Johnson's most recent picture, is presently available on Netflix. His next projects are DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, both of which will be released in theatres later this year, as per Screenrant. Johnson has certainly become one of Hollywood's busiest actors and businesspeople, yet he obviously finds time to spend with his family.

