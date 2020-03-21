WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has tequila shots while social distancing amid Coronavirus

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Dwayne The Rock Johnson is having tequila shots while social distancing. Check out the video.

We have been following the social distancing rule amid the Coronavirus crisis for days now and our social media feeds are loaded with people complaining about how bored they are. It seems like we could take some self-isolation lessons from Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Using this break from his otherwise jam-packed schedule, Dwayne is chilling at home and having tequila shots, in the broad daylight, because he can! The 47-year-old Hollywood star took to social media and shared how he is keeping himself entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, the Jumanji actor can be seen enjoying some tequila shots of his own brand Teremana. In the caption, he urged his fans to stay strong and healthy. “We’ll all get thru this. I’ll try it one @teremana at a time. Hope this one makes ya laugh a bit during these tough times. Enjoy one of my personal favorite songs, “baby I love you” from the Yayhoos. A song a lot of us around the world might be singing right about now. Stay strong, stay healthy, take care of your families and we’ll get thru thing together. And yes, I take requests,” he wrote in the caption. Check out the video here.

As the world crumbles under the fear of the deadly virus, many celebrities are trying to cheer their fans up by posting fun content on social media. Recently Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have found a way to have some fun while social distancing and their kids joined them. Jennifer and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, joined her fiancé Alex and his daughters Natasha (15) and Ella (11) for a killer TikTok dance challenge. The happy family enjoyed enjoyed some quality time together dancing their hearts out.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber prays to unite people amid Coronavirus lockdown: I think prayer makes people come together

Credits :Instagram

Read More