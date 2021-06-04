WATCH: Ellie Goulding shares FIRST glimpse of son Arthur; Calls it a 'BIG unexpected side project this year'

In the video, the 34-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she works out, chills at home and just takes walks outdoors. Check it out below.

Almost a month after announcing the birth and name of their little son, Ellie Goulding took to social media to share a heartwarming video on her pregnancy journey. The video also featured the first glimpse of her baby boy Arthur, whom the singer welcomed recently with husband Caspar. In the video, the 34-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she works out, chills at home or just takes walks outdoors.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer also hilariously called giving birth to Arthur an 'unexpected side project'. Sharing the video, Ellie captioned, "dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (Produced by @casparjopling ) Music by @tshamusic." In the beginning of the video, we can hear Ellie's husband adorably saying "rub your tummy".

The heartwarming video also brought a smile on many faces as Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul commented, "So beautiful. So happy for you three. What a blessing." While another follower wrote, "Omg! This melt my heart!!!!! I can wait to meet your baby (sic)."

Check out Ellie Goulding's endearing video on her pregnancy journey below:

On May 6 this year, Ellie and Caspar Jopling had revealed the name of their son as Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. Goulding's husband had also shared an Instagram story updating her fans. He had mentioned, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful."

