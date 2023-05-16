WATCH: Fans go crazy as Jennifer Lawrence makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The ‘Hunger Games’ star, Jennifer Lawrence, appeared at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 14. A sizable crowd greeted the 32-year-old actress when she was found at the VIP tent during Swift’s Philadelphia performance. She managed to interact with her fans and even pose for photos, while making the most of the Taylor Swift concert.

Who all have attended Taylor Swift’s concert so far?

Taylor Swift's much-talked tour has been supported by a host of well-known pals. On the opening night, HAIM together with Swift's 'No Body, No Crime' colleagues, and close friends were among the first stars spotted bopping along to the superstar's many tunes. Other prominent stars include Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, Emma Watson, Emma Roberts, Shania Twain, Laura Dern, Ellen Pompeo, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, JJ Watt, Danica Patrick, Samara Weaving, Ethan Hawke, and Aaron Dessner.

Director Joseph Kahn, recipient of a Grammy Award, Matty Healy, Mariska Hargitay, Reese Witherspoon, Sabrina Carpenter, Candice King, Blake Lively, Lena Dunham, and Keith Urban also attended the tour. As per reports, Nicole Kidman also made an appearance on Mother's Day in Philadelphia.

Fans reaction as Jennifer Lawrence attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The 'X-Men’ actress made an effort to interact with the crowd and even attempted to take group photos on her side of the barrier. Lawrence’s appearance at the tour created social media buzz with so many fans going into a frenzy. One user commented, "12 YEAR OLD ME WHO WAS OBSESSED WITH JENNIFER IS SCREAMING RN." Another person wrote, "the crowd??? They thought she’s Taylor or sth?" "TWELVE YEAR OLD ME IS SOBBING," a third person commented, "I bet Jennifer Lawrence was the very first one there... =P" tweeted another. One fan wrote, "swiftie era ?" A fourth person wrote, Lawrence and Nicole "Oscar-winning legends with taste."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour started on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. This sought-after tour is the sixth headline concert for the American pop artist. For the unversed, it is Swift's first concert after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the current tour will conclude on August 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Each event lasts for more than three hours, according to Swift, who describes it as a trip across all of her musical periods. The 44 tracks, which are split up into 10 acts, theoretically depict Swift's studio albums.

