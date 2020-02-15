WATCH: Harrison Ford REVEALS Indiana Jones 5 to begin filming from late summer 2020

While appearing on The Ellen Show, Harrison Ford revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin its shoot from late summer 2020. Watch Ellen Degeneres grilling The Call of the Wild star for updates on the highly-awaited Steven Spielberg directorial.

Harrison Ford is currently on a promotional spree for The Call of the Wild, which traces the equation between a man and a dog. However, all anyone is talking about is Harrison reprising his most iconic role to date... no, not Han Solo, but Indiana Jones. Yup, you heard that right! Indiana Jones 5 has risen from the ashes, with its original release date of May 2020, being shifted to July 10, 2021. While Steven Spielberg returns in the director's chair, the script of Indiana Jones will be penned by David Koepp.

In a recent interview on The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres grilled the actor to get some updates on Indiana Jones 5. When asked to confirm, deny or just say anything about the Indiana Jones 5 report, Harrison quipped, "I can deny that it's not happening." Furthermore, revealing when the shoot kickstarts, Ford added, "I can't tell you. No, I don't know, we're gonna start-- We hope to start soon. This summer... this late summer." This means that Indiana Jones 5's shoot will kickstart from July or August 2020. Showing his excitement to playing Indy again, the 77-year-old actor added, "It's gonna be fun. I am excited, yeah. They're great fun to make."

Watch Ellen DeGeneres grilling Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones 5 updates below:

Are you excited to see Harrison Ford as the notoriously beloved Indy again in Indiana Jones 5? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

While speaking to CBS News about playing Indiana Jones again, Harrison shared, "I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it’s because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers."

Meanwhile, The Call of the Wild is slated to release in India on February 21, 2020.

