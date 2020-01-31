WATCH: Harry Styles & Lizzo perform Juice together during her concert and fans call it the 'best thing ever'

As videos on Twitter surfaced, we got to see the former One Direction singer giving it his all while performing with Lizzo who took the stage by storm.

Harry Styles and Lizzo sent their fans into a collective tizzy when she got the 'Adore You' singer on stage in Miami during her concert. The two dished out Lizzo's chart-topping hit track 'Juice' and fans could not keep calm on social media. As videos on Twitter surfaced, we got to see the former One Direction singer giving it his all while performing with Lizzo who took the stage by storm. Fans also could not help but notice how Lizzo and Styles wore contrasting outfits. While Lizzo stunned in a blue cutout piece, Styles sported a knit vest over his shirt.

Lizzo and Harry's performance was a treat for fans as the former One Direction singer had covered 'Juice' back in December for BBC Radio. Harry's cover was much loved by his fans who appreciated the fresh twist on the song. Reacting to his and Lizzo's perfomance, one fan wrote, "This is what we’ve been waiting for." Another user commented, "Imma need them to do a collab now!" Some others took note of their outfits, "ok but what temperature is it bc lizzo is basically wearing a swimsuit where as harry is wearing long trousers AND a knit vest like which one of them is uncomfortable."

Check out Harry Styles and Lizzo's video and a few reactions to it:

This is what we’ve been waiting for — TPWK (@chaothicfan) January 31, 2020

this is the best thing thats ever happened to us guys — mal (@MaleahKeeler) January 31, 2020

ok but what temperature is it bc lizzo is basically wearing a swimsuit where as harry is wearing long trousers AND a knit vest like which one of them is uncomfortable — zoosh (@letspolari) January 31, 2020

Look at his lil dance, oh so damn cute!! pic.twitter.com/EkuTGfvQUC — littleteapot (@SauDidax) January 31, 2020

Imma need them to do a collab now! — Kora Darden (@mshamline21) January 31, 2020

What do you think of Harry and Lizzo's performance? Let us know in the comments below. Also, check out Harry's cover of Juice.

