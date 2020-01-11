Watch: Harry Styles REVEALS his guilty pleasure and it involves One Direction; FIND OUT

Harry Styles appeared on The Ellen Show and played the Burning Questions game with Ellen DeGeneres. The Watermelon Sugar singer revealed his guilty pleasure and it involves One Direction. Watch the video below.

Harry Styles may have taken a break from One Direction, several years ago, but 1D will always be a part of the musician's heart. Just like the rest of the members - Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - the Watermelon Sugar singer always speaks fondly of his time with the boy band, when asked about the same in interviews. It was towards the end of 2015 when One Direction went on a hiatus and decided to focus on their solo careers and since then Harry has been doing wonders as a solo artist.

Recently, Styles appeared on The Ellen Show and played a game of Burning Question with Ellen DeGeneres. When asked what his guilty pleasure was, Styles shyly replied, "Working out to One Direction," which got a raucous reaction from the studio audience. Directioners would surely be squealing with joy on hearing this news and we want that 1D workout playlist ASAP! Besides answering this fun question, the 25-year-old singer also revealed that his first crush was Jennifer Aniston while his three favourite things about a woman are her eyes, her smile and her character.

Watch Harry Styles' Burning Questions segment with Ellen DeGeneres from The Ellen Show below:

Recently, when Harry turned host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, the Dunkirk (2017) star made sure to give a heartwarming shoutout to his 1D members, with a sly dig at ex-member Zayn Malik. "I love those guys. Niall, Liam, Louis... uh... Ringo! Yeah, that's it," Styles quipped.

Meanwhile, Harry's sophomore album Fine Line debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 478,000 equivalent album units in the US within its first week.

