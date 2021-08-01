WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & David Schwimmer's exclusive BTS video on Friendship Day

The importance of good friends can never be undermined and today on the occasion of Friendship Day we decided to take you back in time. One of the most loved group of friends in pop culture has been the cast of the super hit sitcom Friends. We have possibly watched Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey and their goofiness at the oddest of hours. From heartbreak to heartwarming relationships, these six friends have also largely defined our growing up.

Today, on the occasion of Friendship Day, we decided to revisit these goofy friends and bring to you some exclusive behind the scenes footage from their filming days. In three videos, we get to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer answer some questions about working on the show, their experiences and what they loved about it.

When asked David if he ever had to write an episode, what would he want it to be about, the actor responds, "I would definitely have a wedding.

Check out the Friends exclusive BTS footage from Comedy Central:

Recently, the six friends took social media by storm when they came together for a reunion which was hosted by James Corden and also saw several celebrity appearances.

The actors revisited the sets of Friends as well as reunited with the show's supporting stars like the actors who played Richard and Gunther.

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day!

