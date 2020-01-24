WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez share a heartwarming embrace; singer deems it best interview of her life

Jennifer Aniston, who recently won a SAG award for The Morning Show, turned guest host for close friend Ellen DeGeneres' talk show The Ellen Show. Jennifer interviewed Selena Gomez and Will Ferrell during her talk show hosting stint. Check out the video of Aniston and Gomez's heartwarming embrace below.
Jennifer Aniston started 2020 on a high note as she was awarded the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show at SAG Awards 2020. The 50-year-old actress was also in the news for her epic reunion with Brad Pitt at the same award ceremony, which was captured by paparazzi and broke the Internet, instantly. Now, Jen is taking the reigns from Ellen DeGeneres for one day and turning talk show host for The Ellen Show.

In a small teaser, shared on Instagram, we see an ecstatic Jennifer talk to the studio audience cheerfully. First up for an interview was actor and comedian Will Ferrell. Then came, Selena Gomez, who is a certified fangirl of the Friends star. The dynamic duo was seen twinning in black - Jennifer adorned a sleeveless dress and Selena was decked in a full-sleeved dress with a sweetheart neckline. The two embraced in a heartwarming, tight hug as the studio audience cheered for them.  

Tomorrow, my friend @JenniferAniston steals my show right out from under me.

Taking to the comments section, Selena gushed about the interview writing, "One of my favorite interviews of my life! The queen herself."

We can't wait to see these two powerhouse ladies interact!

Are you excited to see the interaction between Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez on The Ellen Show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Selena is on cloud nine as well because her album Rare peaked at No. 1 on Billboard 200. 

