Watch: Jennifer Aniston surprising Friends fans on the sets of Central Perk will make you giddy with joy

Dabbling multiple hats, the Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston, turned host for her friend Ellen DeGeneres on her popular show recently and it was all things fun.

If there is one Hollywood celebrity that has made an impactful comeback in the last few months, it is none other than Jennifer Aniston. The actress returned to the small screen last year with The Morning Show and briefly broke Instagram as well. Just this week she made headlines for her epic reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards as well as winning the prestigious award for her performance in The Morning Show. Dabbling multiple hats, the Friends alum turned host for her friend Ellen DeGeneres on her popular show recently and it was all things fun.

While Aniston was effortless as a host, one segment from the entire episode has won our hearts and left us with a big smile. If you are a die-hard Friends fan too, this will definitely give you all the feels. During the show, Aniston revealed that Ellen's show is shot on the Warner Brothers lot, the same place where Friends was also filmed 25 years ago. Turns out, the actress was in a mood to surprise some fans as she visited the iconic show's Central Perk set which has now become part of the Hollywood tour.

The actress literally scared fans away as she hid behind the orange couch and popped up just before they could smile for a picture. She also photo-bombed quite a few pictures and sent the fans into a state of shock as they screamed with excitement. Jen even channeled her early waitress days as Rachel and poured the stunned fans a cup of coffee.

If you are a die-hard fans of Friends, this is one video you do not want to miss. Check it out:

Credits :YouTube

Read More