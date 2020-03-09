WATCH: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ace Drake's Flip The Switch challenge as they dance to Nonstop

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ace their role reversal like a pro as they take up Drake's Flip The Switch challenge and dance to his track titled Nonstop.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took over the internet as they shared their own version of Drake's Flip The Switch Challenge. The power couple has been together for almost 4 years now. It was in March last year that Jennifer and Alex got engaged and we can't wait for a wedding on the cards. Meanwhile, the duo has been shelling out some major couple goals all this while and they continue to do so as they share a video acing Drake's Flip The Switch challenge. Dancing to his track Nonstop, JLo and Alex Rodriguez taught fans the new cool.

The video starts with Jennifer Lopez showing off her sizzling moves. Dressed in a plush white dress teamed with a stylish belt around her waist, Jennifer Lopez brought the heat levels up as she danced to the cool track. Hair pulled back in a stylish bun and accessorising her attire with hoop earrings, JLo is sure to have left the fans mouth opened by her crisp dance moves. Speaking of Alex Rodriguez, he looks suave in his black blazer on a white shirt and beige pants. Not to miss his black shades.

On the other hand, the latter half of the video comes as a twist as we see a role reversal where Jennifer Lopez becomes Alex Rodriguez while he dresses up like JLo and tries to pull off her steps. They have a who did it better kind of a situation out there and we must say that both of them aced the dual avatars donned by them.

