WATCH: Jennifer Lopez gives a sweet Christmas surprise to fans as she introduces her goofy new pet Hendrix

Jennifer Lopez has recently introduced her new pet cat to her social media followers through an adorable post. Taking to Twitter, Lopez introduced Hendrix to her fans who gave the goofiest expression while sitting on Lopez's living room table.

The singer made sure to share a 10-seconds video with her followers which also comprised a part of her Christmas decoration. For those unversed, Lopez has two kids, Emme and Max, both 13 and fans have been eager to know whether they have liked the furry surprise from their mother! Oftentimes, Lopez shares adorable throwback photos of her kids and they spent most of the holidays together.

Captioning the post as "Introducing...#Hendrix!!!!" Lopez made sure to open up on the new addition to her family via social media posts. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's adorable post:

In other news, Lopez and Ben Affleck have been packing on the PDA in their romantic outings, the latest being at a Lakers game where they sat side by side, and seemed to be head-over-heels in love. Reportedly, the duo also spend most of their holidays together, along with their children including Thanksgiving and Halloween being the recent ones.

In one of the interviews with Today, when Lopez was asked whether she would be interested to tie the knot (with Ben Affleck of course), the singer said, "I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times...I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent." Ever since #Bennifer happened, JLo and Ben have also been publicly acknowledging their relationship with outings and a few interviews.

