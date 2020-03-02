WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘littlest munchkin’ sings in a musical; Proud mother shares video

Jennifer Lopez’s son Max showed off his singing skills in a musical and his proud mother posted the video on Instagram. Check it out.

Jennifer Lopez has successfully passed on her musical genes to his son, who recently sang his heart out in a musical. The proud most posted a video of her son Maximilian David Muñiz on her Instagram. In the clip, Max can be seen singing in a production of The Wizard of Oz. The video features the 12-year-old taking the centre stage to deliver a few bars during the show. “The littlest munchkin. #WizardOfOz #proudmama,” the captioned alongside the video read.

Max is not her only child who shares her passion for music. JLo’s daughter Emme recently joined her mother on the stage of Super Bowl Halftime Show to deliver an epic rendition of Lets Get Loud. While JLo and Shakira delivered an outstandingly stunning performance, the moment the 12-year-old daughter girl took the stage, all eyes were on the little girl. People showered their love for Emme as they praised her flawless performance. Jennifer shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Check out the video here:

Following his daughter’s performance, Mark shared a lovely post about her on Twitter. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours,” he wrote alongside her picture from the performance. In September last year, JLo showed off her kid’s musical skills in another Insta video. The clip features the two teamed up to perform Riptide. While Max sang the song, Emme accompanied him on the ukulele. “My heart can’t take it,” Jennifer wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez treated herself with a doughnut after delivering a stunning Super Bowl 2020 performance; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Read More