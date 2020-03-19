WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s adorable daughters and wife help him shoot his at home edition of The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon’s daughters and wife help him shoot his at-home edition of The Tonight Show. Check it out.

Even though the shooting of his talk show has been put on hold amid coronavirus crisis, Jimmy Fallon is keeping his audience entertained on social media with his special at-home edition of The Tonight Show. For the latest edition, the 45-year-old was virtually joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda and since he did not have his crew, his family members filled in and helped him shoot the show. His 6-year-old daughter Winnie filled in for The Roots and served as the musician while his wife Nancy Juvonen filmed the video. “My wife is the camera man. Winnie is the musician, thank you so much,” he introduced his family.

His 5-year-old daughter Frances crashed his opening monologue but he managed to carry on. He even told a few jokes, just like he does in his show but unlike his usual live audience at the set, his girls did not find his jokes funny. “Did you like it?" he asked his daughter after telling the joke and as a response, got a very crisp “No.” Later in the video, he was joined by Miranda. They discussed how the ongoing health crisis amid the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected the Broadway community. He spoke about helping the people from the Broadway community who are financially struggling because of the lockdown.

“And, in my particular bubble of the world, [are] Broadway performers; actors, theater companies, people who work behind the scenes in theater companies all over the world who can't make a living because we make our living where people gather,” he said. Further, holding up a collection bucket, the 40-year-old composer said, “I’m here with a little disinfected red bucket and I've been posting — it actually got me back on Twitter — little live videos and raising money for them because that's my little corner and that's where I can be of service.” In the end, Miranda even sang the song Dear Theodosia from his hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

