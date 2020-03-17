WATCH: Jimmy Fallon spreads awareness by singing hand wash song for his daughters amid Coronavirus crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jimmy Fallon is spreading hygiene awareness amid coronavirus crisis by singing a hand wash song for his daughters. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Jimmy Fallon decided to give some much-needed hygiene lessons to his daughters, but in a fun way! After the production of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was put on hold amid the health crisis, Jimmy has is spending some quality time with his family at home. The talk show host recently posted a video on social media in which he can be seen singing a hand wash song to his cute little daughters who have their hands all lathered up in soap.

As his daughters, Winnie and Frances, scrub their hands, standing in front of his bathroom mirror Jimmy sings, “Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face. Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face. If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world would be a better place". He even plays a catchy tune on his guitar to go with his song. Just last week, the production of Jimmy’s show, in addition to various other talk shows, was suspended. NBC and CBS announced that they will no longer shoot their talk shows for at least about two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ellen DeGeneres also joined the list later. The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show announced that the makers have suspended the production of her talk show on Twitter and mentioned that she is already missing her job. She recently also posted a video giving her fans a look into her day as she socially isolates herself. She revealed that she would be putting together a puzzle, which has over 4,000 pieces, to to keep busy during social distancing. ALSO READ: Coronavirus Crisis: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in lockdown in Canada? Find Out

