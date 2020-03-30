WATCH: John Legend belts out Selena Gomez’s song at his daughter Luna's stuffed animal wedding

John Legend performed Selena Gomez’s song, Hands to Myself, at his daughter Luna's stuffed animal wedding. Check it out.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen hosted an adorable wedding for their daughter Luna's stuffed animals. As Chrissy officiated the nuptials, the 41-year-old performed an emotional rendition of Selena Gomez's hit track, Hands to Myself, at the ceremony. The model and cookbook author live-streamed the event on Instagram and it was all things cute! The wedding was planned by the family the day before. Calling it “wedding of the century”, Chrissy joked that “the bride is freaking out.”

Expressing her excitement, the 34-year-old model said, “It's a beautiful day. It's a good day for a wedding. I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I've found is they are everlasting.” The two are currently practicing self-distancing with their kids at a rented beach house. Even though it was just their daughter’s stuffed toys’ wedding, the couple did not take it lightly and made it as real as possible. They even help their daughter set up an aisle for her stuffed animals to walk down on.

Check out the video here:

It was an intimate wedding and the guest list included Luna's 1-year-old brother, Miles, and grandma, Vilailuck. “Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day. It's a beautiful day -- well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well? They've loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on one another and they’ve never spent a night apart,” Chrissy said while officiating.

After she officiated, it was finally time for John to perform the stuffed animals' favorite song, Hands to Myself. After the toys said “I do” Chrissy stated that their reception will take place later. “Everyone fell asleep so it’ll be tonight!" she said. As they self-isolate amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Chrissy and John have been keeping themselves busy. And their social media updates main fail to give us major social distancing goals.

Credits :Instagram

