WATCH: Jonas Brothers and Marshmello surprise fans with music video of new song 'Leave Before You Love Me'

Looks like Jonas Brothers and Marshmello did not want their fans to wait any more as they surprised them by unexpectedly dropping the official music video of 'Leave Before You Love Me'.

Just a few days after dropping their latest track, Jonas Brothers in collaboration with Marshmello have surprised fans with the song's music video. For the unversed, last weekend, Jonas Brothers and Marshmello released their song 'Leave Before You Love Me'. They also came together and performed it for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on 23 May, Sunday. Looks like the artistes did not want their fans to wait any more as they surprised them by unexpectedly dropping the official music video.

"SURPRISE!! The #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe video just dropped on @marshmellomusic’s YouTube channel," the Jonas Brothers posted on Instagram. Nick Jonas also shared a snippet from the video featuring him on Instagram and wrote, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe video is here! Let's get it! @marshmellomusic." was definitely all for it as she dropped a fire and heart emoji in the comments section.

Fans were thrilled with the music video release as well as with Marshmello and Jonas Brothers' collab. One fan commented, "I really like the beat and the feels of this song. The lyrics are just painful, tho." While another wrote, "We all needed this collab!"

Check out the official music video of 'Leave Before You Love Me':

Apart from performing at the BBMAs and releasing new music, the Jonas Brothers also have an exciting lineup. Come August and the trio will be heading on a tour in the US. They have aptly named it 'Remember This' tour and will go on tour in more than 20 cities across the US.

