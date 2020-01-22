Watch: Jonas Brothers down shots with Seth Meyers as they go day drinking and answer fun trivia

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas joined Seth and his brothers Josh Meyers and Jack McBrayer for a special and they started off by chugging down a whole glass of beer.

The Jonas Brothers did not hold back on their recent shoot as they featured on Seth Meyers' show and went day drinking. The host who gets celebrities literally drunk on his show, did just that with The Jonas Brothers. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas joined Seth and his brothers Josh Meyers and Jack McBrayer for a special and they started off by chugging down a whole glass of beer. Yes, you heard that right. The episode was off to a flying start as the Jonas Brothers indulged in a mix of spirits which was not limited to being served in your normal glassware.

In the video, for one of the drink rounds, the men suckled on to baby bottles full of Kahlua, Hi-C juice and rosé, all done in honour of the babies of the families. The Jonas Brothers were also shown a series of famous siblings photos and Seth tested their knowledge on the same. If they failed to get it wrong, the trio had to down shots and they did just that. While Kevin, Nick and Joe got the Wright brothers right, they flunked at a few others. Well, the result was hilarious as they were all a little too tipsy.

As the video plays further, we get to see the inebriated men split up to come up with a song in five minutes. While Seth and his brothers are not all that bad, the Jonas Brothers' song will leave you in splits. Lyrics like, "Let me lick your toes/I want to blow your nose," are sure to tickle your funny bone.

Check out the full video here:

ALSO READ: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love

Credits :YouTube

Read More