WATCH: Jumanji: The Next Level star Dwayne Johnson gifts wife Lauren Hashian's sister a car on Christmas

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gifted his supportive sister-in-law a brand new car, on the joyous occasion of Christmas. Watch the video as Lauren Hashian's sister is surprised by Dwayne in the best of ways.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has plenty of reasons to celebrate the holiday season. Professionally, the actor has been a part of two blockbuster films in 2019 - Hobbs & Shaw and the recently released Jumanji: The Next Level. On the personal front, Dwayne married the love of his life Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony in August 2019. All's well for Mr. Dwanta and the former WWE wrestler felt it was time to spread some joy as Christmas was made extra special for his sister-in-law!

Taking to his Instagram page, Johnson revealed that he had gifted Lauren's sister, a brand new car on the joyous occasion of Christmas. The video sees his sister-in-law shocked beyond belief as the entire family cheers her on. "This Christmas surprise felt good. Merry Christmas to my sister in law, @aja_elan for simply being the most loving, supportive and coolest human we could ever ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new ride with good mana and love. Merry Christmas! We’re grateful and we love you sis, Dwanta, @laurenhashianofficial and your Johnson ohana," The Rock fondly wrote as his IG caption.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

We all could use a Dwanta in our life!

Meanwhile, Dwayne had a special Christmas wish for his millions and millions of fans. "Merry Christmas to you and your families and I hope it was an awesome one. And like all of us, with a little family dysfunction thrown in there too. Happy Holidays and continued blessings. Love, Dwanta," Johnson wrote on IG.

