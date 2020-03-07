WATCH: Justin Bieber thinks he and Hailey Bieber are in an 'arranged marriage'; Here's Why

During his appearance on The Ellen Show, Demi Lovato also asked Justin Bieber about how he actually met his wife Hailey. Check out the video below to know.

Justin Bieber is dishing out some never before heard details about his and wife Hailey Bieber's first meet. The pop star appeared on The Ellen Show which was hosted by guest host Demi Lovato and the singers definitely hit it off. Justin got candid about his Lyme disease and depression, he also spoke about how he will soon be going on tour and his new album Changes. During the interview, Demi also asked Justin about how he actually met his wife Hailey. "We've never heard that story," Demi said.

To this, Justin revealed, "We met in the early mornings of a Today show taping. I’m pretty sure she didn’t want to be there. Her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning." The singer further went on to reveal that now when he thinks about it, their marriage does seem arranged. The 'Yummy' singer continued, "I think because she was raised Christian... I think it was an arranged marriage, I’m pretty sure,” he said.

Adding, “Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, like they set this whole thing up. Since she was raised Christian, it was like, ‘Oh, I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom. They have similar values and believe the same things, we think you guys would be good friends.’"

Well, one way or the other, looks like it worked out for best. Justin and Hailey, who often dish out couple goals on social media, will complete 2 years this September.

