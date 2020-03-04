WATCH: Justin Bieber's and Ellen DeGeneres’s plan to prank David Beckham turned out to be an EPIC FAIL

Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres tried to prank David Beckham but it epic fail. Read on to know more.

When it comes to pranking people, no one does it better than Ellen DeGeneres but sometimes things don’t go as planned. Either way, the result is always hilarious. During his latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Both Ellen and Justin Bieber decided to scare David Beckham and it was they failed miserably. The legendary footballer was on the show to talk about buying his own football club. During the conversation, Justin popped out of the side table in an attempt to scare David.

While talking about his kids, David told Ellen that his sons Brooklyn (21), Romeo (17), and Cruz (15), were such a huge fan of the singer that they requested David to name the next child after him. Justin for a boy and Justina for a girl. That’s when Justin appeared from the box, screamed in David's face. The prank failed when the 44-year-old barely flinched and instead pulled Justin into a hug. “Sorry, they made me do it. I've gotta go,” the 26-year-old Yummy singer said before leaving.

Check out the video here:

David also spoke about taking his kids trick or treating to Justin's house on Halloween. “They said, 'Dad, can't you just contact him? Come on, you're who you are', so I DM'd him and he got back within seconds, saying, Yep, we're doing it,” David told Ellen. During the interview, David also reflected on guest-starring on "Modern Family" earlier this year. "I've become friends with Eric from going to the Kings games and he mentioned it to me a few weeks before. I played myself, so it wasn't that difficult," he said about appearing on the show. She shared the screen space with Friends star Courteney Cox.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber gushes about his 'Goo Goo' Hailey Bieber on Ellen Show & Jennifer Aniston is all hearts

Read More