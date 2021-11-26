WATCH: Kanye West takes 'accountability' for 'causing pain' to Kim Kardashian in his Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye "Ye" West delivered a "super-long" Thanksgiving prayer where he opened up on his marriage, his relationship with his family and the epic Presidential elections which as he recalls, had "embarrassed" estranged wife Kim Kardashian to no end. The rapper took to Instagram to share his Thanksgiving post with his fans.

His five-minute-long Thanksgiving video began with Ye admitting to having been thankful about his friends, family, fans and even the haters! "I’m writing this prayer on my way back from taking my mini-me to his first football game," the father-of-four said as he referred to his second kid Saint playing some catch with the legendary Tom Brady. West then went ahead to reveal that he wants to have his family back together as well as heal the pain that he has caused them. “I take accountability for my actions,” he said.

Throughout the note, West referred to his family, especially his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The most interesting part was when he opened up on his Presidential elections and how his press conference had "embarrassed" Kim and the family.

Ye referred to his alcohol issues, bipolar disorder and how he often used to lose his temper. He opened up on his ego and his father's words to him after his Presidential election speech. About Kim, Ye said, "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage."

Kanye's Thanksgiving prayer comes shortly after he attended the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event where he addressed the "mistakes" that he made regarding his family. "I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative," Kanye had mentioned.

