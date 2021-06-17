WATCH: Kate Hudson makes TV debut in Truth Be Told S2 trailer with Octavia Spencer

Kate Hudson has teamed up with Octavia Spencer for her TV debut with the show Truth Be Told’s second season. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

Kate Hudson is making her debut on the small screen and the actress has teamed up with Octavia Spencer for her latest project! The 42-year-old Bride Wars actress is all set to star in the highly-anticipated second season of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told. In the series, which just released its first trailer, Kate reaches out to the 51-year-old Oscar winner to help her find out who killed her husband.

Here’s the official season two synopsis: “In season two, investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.”

Watch the full trailer below:

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, the series has executive producers like Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the first season of the show, featured true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) is called to investigate the case of convicted killer Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), a man she painted as the murderer of the father of identical twins. Soon, Parnell must decide where the lines between guilt and innocence lie when Cave claims that he was framed for the crime.

Also Read: Kate Hudson shares an NSFW secret to staying in shape; Quips ‘If anybody needs me, I'll be in the bedroom’

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×