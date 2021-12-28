WATCH: Kate Hudson shares an adorable video of daughter Rani trying to catch glimpse of Santa Claus

Kate Hudson is bringing the holiday joy to her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. In a sweet video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the Golden Globe winner, 42, and her youngest child kept a watch out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Rani raced to the window after her siblings and relatives made a commotion when they saw Saint Nicholas outside.

Check out the video here:

"Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn't but Santa wasn't bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone," Hudson wrote in the caption. She also mentioned the non-profits World Food Programme, World Food Program USA, and MindUP, all of which received donations from her family over the holidays, as per PEOPLE. Hudson and her family landed in Aspen, Colorado, last week, as evidenced by a selfie she uploaded at the airport with Rani, the daughter she has with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 35.

She also has two boys, Ryder Russell, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, as per PEOPLE. Hudson also shared a photo of her mother and Rani sharing a beautiful moment ahead of the holidays earlier this month. Hawn, 76, smiled in the Instagram photo while Rani sat at her side, smiling in a green Christmas outfit and matching hair bow.

According to PEOPLE, The Almost Famous actress has been known to take her brood to the family's home in Aspen for holidays, where she spends time with mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime companion Kurt Russell, as well as Kate's brother Oliver Hudson.

