WATCH: Kate Middleton's Youngest Son Prince Louis Wins Hearts With Adorable Dance Moves During Trooping The Color Ceremony

The royal family is filled with people who make it to the news every other day. From the children to the elderly members, all of them stay in buzz as fans of the family always look out for new updates and their latest moves.

One of the youngest members of the royal family is being talked about a lot online due to his cuteness and wholesome dance moves that he showed off during the recent Trooping Colours Ceremony. It was none other than the Prince and Princess of Wales’ son Prince Louis.

Prince Louis steals everyone’s hearts during the Trooping Colours Ceremony

On June 15 (Saturday), everyone got a dose of cuteness during the Trooping ceremony as Prince Louis candidly showed some dance moves stealing the hearts of many people.

It was an important event as the spectators got to see Kate Middleton after six months amid her battle with cancer. Even her children, Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 were seen after the last Christmas, as per The New York Post.

According to the outlet, while Prince Louis sat in the carriage next to his mother, he made a series of faces that made the duchess laugh as well.

He also attempted to open the window from the inside at one point and then at the balcony of the Buckingham Palace he showed off his adorable dance moves. Check it out below.

This video made my day!

Prince Louis dances during the proceedings today !

Honestly who doesn’t love this little boy ?#troopingthecolour2024 pic.twitter.com/ypMuwvZAfE — Dr Dora Papadopoulou (@Dora_Sportmed) June 15, 2024

As per the publication, his other siblings appeared rather poised during the ceremony.

Advertisement

More on Kate Middleton attending the Trooping Colours Ceremony

As per reports, the Princess of Wales received a “boisterous ovation” from the royal fans en route to Buckingham Palace. Many fans were eager to witness Kate as she made her public appearance after a long while.

Before the Trooping Colours Ceremony, it was announced on the Prince and Princess Of Wales’s Instagram handle that she will be attending the event. The post contained a lengthy caption.

In the caption, she gave an update about her chemotherapy and mentioned that she is learning to be patient, especially with the “uncertainty.” Further, she expressed her gratefulness for “continued understanding” and for the people who have shared their stories with her. Check out the post below.

The Trooping Colours ceremony is an event that happens every year on the House Guards Parade in the UK. It is to celebrate the “official birthday of the British sovereign.” The event is also called Sovereign’s Birthday Parade.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince William Shares Sweet Childhood Photo With King Charles As He Wishes Him A Happy Father's Day