WATCH: Katy Perry reveals she is hoping for a baby girl during her Melbourne performance

After keeping the news under wraps for months, Katy Perry finally announced her pregnancy last week. The 35-year-old singer, who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, delivered a stunning performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony on International Women's Day. During the performance, she revealed that she is hoping for a baby girl and the revelation made the crowd scream and cheer for her.

“I hope it's a girl,” she randomly confessed while performing her hit song Wide Awake. A day after dropping her music video, the singer opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff. The singer said the pregnancy was not an accident and she had planned on starting this journey with her fiancé. Perry said the timing felt right to start a family and that they are looking forward to this new chapter. She also revealed that she is due in the summer.

During the performance of Wide Awake Katy Perry said: "I hope it's a girl" #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fxq1Vkw616 — (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020

In another interview with Ryan Seacrest, the singer spoke about her relationship with Orlando. Katy said the 43-year-old actor always brings out the best in her. She asserted that while the two are head over heels in love with each other, they do have disagreements and clash of opinions from time to time. However, Katy stated that the friction between the two always leads to something meaningful and breeds "a lot of light,” Fox News reported. ALSO READ: Katy Perry REVEALS there is ‘friction’ between her and Fiancé Orlando Bloom; Days after announcing pregnancy

