WATCH: Kim Kardashian confesses she had to photoshop eldest daughter North in family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the struggles of managing four kids under the age of 10. As you can imagine that it's obviously not easy, the KKW founder revealed that it was a whole new struggle when it came down to clicking a picture for their holiday card. The reality star recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed how they had to resort to photoshop to make sure that it turned out to be picture perfect.

It all started when Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter North West refused to pose for the holiday card. Just a few days ago, Kim and Kanye shared their Christmas card and it was an adorable sight. However, if you do take a closer look, North's photo does not seem to gel well with the others. Apart from North, Kim and Kanye's daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm West definitely made for an adorable family photo.

Speaking about it, Kim told Ellen, "It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room. North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.” The mother of four added, "I said,'Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'" The beauty mogul also revealed that the photographer was called in the next day and clicked photos of Kim and daughter North.

Watch Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres in conversation:

