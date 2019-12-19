WATCH: Liam Payne recalls fangirling over Steven Spielberg during his audition for West Side Story

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam Payne spoke candidly about his audition with Steven Spielberg for West Side Story. Watch the interview below.

Liam Payne recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his debut album LP1, which released on December 6, 2019. The One Direction member and Jimmy Fallon spoke candidly about LP1 as well as their joint love for Post Malone and how Liam would love to collaborate with his good friend. Then, when Jimmy asked Payne about his recently developed acting aspirations, the Stack It Up singer revealed how his first-ever audition, with Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, went about.

Talking about how he has gone for a few auditions but the first one for West Side Story was the most memorable one, the 26-yer-old actor recalled, "I got a call, asking to do... it was for Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. I got to go down and audition and I sent tapes in. Then, I got a message on my last birthday saying, 'You're going to meet SS.' So, I got to meet Steven Spielberg, which is the most amazing thing ever. It's so good."

When Fallon asked Liam how it was to be in the same room as the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Payne added, "He was really cool. He walked in and was like, 'Liaaaam.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! Steven Spielberg knows my name. He owns Jurrasic Park.' The most memorable moment was when we stood there; he films everything, and we took a little break and he stood there eating a cookie. There was a woman saying, "Oh my God! Steven Spielberg is eating a cookie. At first, I was like it's just a cookie but then I was like, this is cool! No one's seen that!"

Watch the interview below:

Directioners would be aware of what a monumental moment the audition would have been for Liam, given his immense love for Jurrasic Park (1993). The singer has life-sized dinosaurs in his garden!

ALSO READ: Liam Payne on One Direction member Harry Styles: There’s so much mystery around who he's become

Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, West Side Story is slated to release in the US on December 18, 2020.

Read More