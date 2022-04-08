WATCH: Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore grooving to the beats of THIS 90's Bollywood song will make your day

Lilly Singh, the comedian that rose to popularity with her massively successful YouTube channel is known for making the South Asian community proud. Looks like the star has done it again, as she was seen dancing to a hit '90s Bollywood song with none other than Drew Barrymore. Yes, you read that right.

On Thursday, Lilly shared a sweet reel with her audience, dancing happily to the 90's hit song, Churake Dil Mera with Drew Barrymore and it is safe to say, it was an instant hit among the netizens. In the video, we can see Lilly and Drew grooving on the beats of the song but what really melted our hearts was Drew getting the lyrics right as she was seen saying, "Chali mein chali." The post received love from many celebrities including Kal Penn who wrote, "Hahaha amazing."

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Lilly captioned the post as, "Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever."

However, Lilly has always been open about how Drew Barrymore has inspired her. For those unversed, last year, Lilly Singh credited Drew Barrymore for becoming the person she is today. Singh made the revelation when Barrymore told her she liked the fact that Lilly was “self-aware and astute to make the kind of call to do a whole new show from the very comfort of your home". As per The Independent, Lilly said that it was Barrymore’s 1999 film Never Been Kissed that moulded a part of her to become what she is today. She said: “As a younger person when I watched ‘Never Been Kissed’, it really moulded a part of me to become who I am today."

ALSO READ:Priyanka Chopra bonds with Lilly Singh at the pre Oscars event; Latter calls it 'Punjabi Connect'