WATCH: Lisa and Rosé are bold and beautiful in BLACKPINK: The Album's fierce Concept Teaser Videos

BLACKPINK - The Album is just a few days away from its release date and treating BLINKS with a small gift, Lisa and Rosé's fierce concept teaser videos were dropped recently.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 11:45 am
Next month, BLACKPINK will be in our area as BLINKS are finally getting the release of the highly-awaited first official studio album, BLACKPINK - The Album. 2020 for the popular South Korean girl group has been extremely special as they embarked on a three-park comeback. It started with their pre-release single How You Like That and was accompanied by Ice Cream, a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

Both songs, as expected, peaked high on Billboard Hot 100 and we're expecting nothing short of fireworks for their upcoming album; which marks the final step of their three-part comeback, as well. To get us excited, we got several teasers posters while today saw the concept teaser videos featuring Lisa and Rosé in bold and beautiful avatars being dropped. Just like the posters, there was the dark backdrop of a parking lot as the fashionably dressed Lisa and Rosé show off their stunning avatars, leaving BLINKS in a righteous mess of emotions. The mixing of plaid and black attires while they struck fiery poses for the camera lens; you just couldn't take your eyes off of the gorgeous ladies.

Check out the stunning BLACKPINK - The Album Concept Teaser Videos featuring Lisa and Rosé below:

 

Bewitching would be an understatement!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK - The Album? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will host a Comeback V Live session on October 1 at 10 am KST for BLACKPINK - The Album.

BLACKPINK - The Album releases on October 2.

Credits :BLACKPINK's YouTube

