WATCH LIST: 5 HILARIOUS Halloween episodes from shows that will tickle your funny bone

Halloween is that time of the year when horror takes the front seat, but not everyone loves scaring someone else or receiving the same treatment in return! For those who enjoy the spooky season but not so much as to go out of their way to scare everyone in their vicinity, there are some lighthearted Halloween episodes in different television shows that might prove to be the perfect addition to your 'Halloweekend' plans!

If you haven't watched any of them yet, we suggest you sit with your tissue boxes as they might make your jaws hurt from all the laughing! Take a look:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5, Episode 4)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's annual Halloween heist between Captain Raymond Holt and Jake Peralta has always been a fan favourite! With every new season, we knew that the show would bring in another epic Halloween watch which will not just be adventurous (it's a heist!) but would also make you laugh nonstop. However, the fifth instalment didn't just gift us fun moments but was also sentimental due to the catch in the end. The major award that the two parties fought relentlessly for didn't have 'Amazing Human/Genius' inscribed in it but actually played a great role in Jake's marriage proposal to Amy, which left many searching for their tissues in the end!

The Office (Season 2, Episode 5)

The Office can easily be termed as one of the most hilarious dramas ever, and its Halloween episodes are priceless. The first-ever Halloween episode that was filmed with the entire cast didn't have ghosts, or demons dancing around, but was covered with hilarious workplace chaos! Michael had to fire somebody and the poor guy stressed upon it with no end. Jim and Dwight got into a major feud with each other, and Pam's relationship with Jim was eventually teased. Overall, The Office behaved the way 'The Office' behaves on Halloween too.

Modern Family (Season 2, Episode 6)

Some of the funniest episodes in Modern Family are Halloween-centric and you won't find us complaining about that! Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) left no stone unturned in creating Halloween chaos every year, and her husband Phil (Ty Burrell) had been supportive throughout. This episode, in particular, witnessed the entire Dunphy house turn into a haunted place but the real fun started when none of the other relatives paid attention to Claire's commands, and her entire idea of scaring every passerby went down the drain. But, this is Modern Family we are talking about, so the family eventually pulled it together for Claire's sake and she was unstoppable afterwards!

Friends (Season 8, Episode 6)

Ross as 'Spudnik', Chandler as a bunny, Monica as Catwoman, Phoebe as Supergirl, Joey as Chandler and Rachel as someone who wore a dress into which she wouldn't fit after some days, Friends' Halloween episode on Season 8 couldn't get any better! With Chandler and Ross' epic fight, and Rachel's constant admiration for children who came to the door for candies, the episode had the 'Friends-effect' yet proved to have the essence of Halloween nonetheless.

Big Bang Theory (Season 5, Episode 7)

An experimental physicist and his 3 other friends pranking each other - could Halloween get any better? In this episode, when Sheldon got pranked by Howard, Raj and Leonard, he tried to take his spooky revenge but failed to do so in many ways! Sheldon even went to the extent of hiding a snake in Raj's work table but the latter seemed to not mind petting snakes and didn't get flustered at all. That made Sheldon more hungry for revenge. However, the episode also witnessed some major drama between Leonard and his then-girlfriend Priya, but nothing compared to Sheldon's final prank on Leonard where he hid beneath their couch and scared the 'crap' out of him.

Which Halloween episode is your favourite? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2021: 4 Best movies to watch on this day