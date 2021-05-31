WATCH: Madonna drops video of 15 year old son David Banda as he flaunts his fierce walk in a dress

The 15-year-old teenager, David Banda, seems to have impressed his mum and pop icon Madonna with his confidence. Check out the video below.

Madonna's son David Banda is making some waves! The 15-year-old teenager seems to have impressed his mum and pop icon Madonna with his confidence. The proof? Well, Madonna herself shared a video of David strutting around their multi-million dollar mansion and flaunting his fierce walk. If you're a little confused about what exactly we are referring to, let us break it down to you.

In the video shared by Madonna, the singer's teenage son David Banda can be seen wearing a white silk dress and sunglasses. He goes on to walk around the house in the dress and we must say, his fierce model-like strut will definitely bring some modelling offers to the table.

David is uber confident in the video as he says towards the end, "It feels so free, you know what I mean!". Madonna captioned the video, "Confidence is Everything......... #davidbanda @mae_couture #snap." The dress was designed by Mae Couture who shared the video, adding the caption, "Fly Banda."

For the unversed, Madonna adopted David in the early aughts from Malawi along with Mercy, Esther and Stella. She moved to Portugal a few years ago so that David could pursue his dream of becoming a professional football player. They settled in Lisbon with David joining football club Benfica's youth academy. Back in 2017, he was reportedly living at Benfica's youth academy in Seixal, a suburb of Lisbon, while Madonna was living nearby.

The singer is also a mum to daughter Lourdes, from her relationship with Carlos Leon, and Rocco whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Richie.

