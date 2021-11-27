WATCH: Madonna shares a special video montage as she celebrates Thanksgiving with her children

Madonna has recently shared a special video montage as she spent time with her kids on Thanksgiving. Taking to Instagram, the Material Girl singer posted a surprise Thanksgiving post with her kids as they seem to be enjoying their holidays. "It's a Family affair," Madonna penned alongside the video.

For those unversed, Madonna has six kids, namely David, 16, whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon; and daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9. Madonna also shares Rocco, 21 with Ritchie who wasn't present in the video.

The video included Madonna and her children making the most of their Thanksgiving get-together. The mother and her kids seemed to have danced, sang, ate and had the time of their lives during their festivities. The proud mother also shared some Instagram stories where Mercy was playing the piano, and David was with his guitar. "Giving thanks," the singer wrote alongside each story.

Take a look at Madonna's video:

Recently, Madonna also slammed Instagram for removing some of her risque photos which showed her posing in her bed wearing black lingerie and fishnets. However, her left breast was covered with a 'heart' emoji. "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" a part of her post read.

