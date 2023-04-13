WATCH: Mark Wahlberg's daughter Grace roasts him over his early sleep schedule; Fans call it 'Oscar winning'

Mark Wahlberg is very much active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fan updated about his whereabouts and his fans also leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his daughter, Grace, 13 who is all decked up in Mark’s Municipal Sport Utility Gear clothing line. She went on to name every article of clothing on her body and also roasted her father for his early sleep schedule. Well, the hilarious video is just unmissable and fans can’t stop reacting to it.

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace roasts him over his sleep schedule

In the video, we can see Mark’s daughter Grace naming all the clothing articles from head to toe and also mocked his father’s supplement brand which left everyone in splits. She was quoted saying, “Performance Inspired, inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes.” Well, the 13-year-old teen concluded the video by taking a hilarious dig at his father’s early sleep schedule. She said, “What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed.” As soon as she shared the videos, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, ‘When our kids call us out… priceless’, while another called it, ‘Oscar winning’. Many other users wrote, ‘That made all your annoying promotional videos worth it’, ‘She done it better than dad.’

Check out the video here

About Mark Wahlberg

Talking about his personal life, Mark Wahlberg tied the knot with Rhea Durham in 2009. The couple has four kids: Grace (13), Ella (19), Michael (17), and Brendan (14). Well, the family recently shifted to Nevada after living in California for several years.

