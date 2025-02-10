Watch: Marvel Drops Thunderbolts Trailer During Super Bowl; Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh make SURPRISE return

Sunday’s Super Bowl wouldn't have gotten more exciting because Marvel released the trailer of the highly anticipated venture, Thunderbolts*, during the big game. The viewers got to see what one can expect from the upcoming project.

In the trailer, we see Julia Louis Dreyfus, who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a CIA director, warning that the Avengers aren't coming. She asks, “Who will keep the American people safe?”

We also see the dysfunctional and messy group, giving us a peek into their messiness, along with a few comedic gigs. The trailer shows an inspiring yet slightly emotional moment where Yelena Belova has imposter syndrome, after which she is given a pep talk by her fellow teammate.

Yelena says, “We can’t do this. No one here is a hero.” Then the Red Guardian tells her, "Yelena, when I look at you, I don’t see your mistakes. That’s why we need each other.”

At one point in the trailer, Bucky pulls out his metallic hand from what appears to be a dishwasher. Later on, major scenes such as destructions and the team members pulling impressive stunts are also included in a trailer, giving us a peek into what one can expect from the film.

Sebastian Stans plays Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier; Florence Pugh portrays Yelena; David Harbor plays Red Guardian; Hannah John-Kamen is seen as Ava Starr/Ghost; Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster; Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent; and Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds.

The audience will get to watch the highly anticipated venture in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Apart from this major movie, Marvel is also set to release Captain America: Brave New World on February 14 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025.