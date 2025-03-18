Watch Materialists Trailer: Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal Vie for Dakota Johnson's Love in Romance Film; Know Its Release Date

Dakota Johnson plays Lucy, a matchmaker with an impressive success rate, in A24’s upcoming romance drama Materialists. However, when it comes to finding her soulmate, she is torn between her flawed ex (Chris Evans), for whom she has a soft spot, and a perfect, wealthy suitor (Pedro Pascal).

Oscar-nominated Past Lives director Celine Song is bringing this intense love triangle to life under the A24 banner.

The trailer begins with Johnson pitching herself as a matchmaker to a random person on the street. This is followed by a montage of people sharing the qualities of their dream partner.

“I promise you are going to marry the love of your life,” she says.

At one of her client’s weddings, she encounters a charming man (Pascal) who begins to flirt with her. In a surprising twist, a waiter happens to know her exact drink order—except the waiter is her ex-boyfriend, John (Evans).

“You can do better than me,” she tells Pascal’s character.

“My instincts are usually right,” he replies.

She starts dating the billionaire, experiencing a one-of-a-kind romance. However, she simultaneously finds herself drawn to her ex, even though she knows he can’t provide the lavish lifestyle she’s experiencing.

“When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you,” John (Evans) confesses.

With two eligible bachelors from two contrasting worlds at her disposal, Lucy weighs the pros and cons.

However, her messy personal life begins to impact her matchmaking business. Despite selling epic love stories and romances to her clients, Lucy starts questioning the true meaning of it all—love, marriage, and partnership.

“We promise them love, but the math doesn’t add up,” she laments.

In addition to directing the feature, Song has also penned the script and produced the film alongside David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler.

Materialists will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.